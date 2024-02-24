3 Dream Packers Trade Targets This Offseason
The Green Bay Packers need to be active on the trade market considering their limited cap space. These players should be at the top of their wishlist.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers are entering a crucial offseason. Stacked with some of the best young talent in the NFL, the Packers are only a few pieces away from being a Super Bowl contender. Nailing this offseason moves will help them solidify their status as the team to beat in NFC North.
However, general manager Brian Gutekunst will need to get bold and creative to do so. The Packers don't have much cap space to work with, only $2 million under the cap space, according to OverTheCap. But they have some large salaries they can move or cut to create more maneuvering room.
Regardless of who the Packers decide to retain or cut, there needs to be an emphasis on the trade market since Green Bay will be limited on who they can sign in free agency. Fortunately for them, there are a few high-level names that could be game changers for the Packers who could be available via trade. These are three dream trade targets for Green Bay.
Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers
The 25-year-old wideout is entering his fifth year and is due for a contract extension. However, the 49ers are already paying lucrative sums to Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Christian McCaffrey. They are going to have to pay Brock Purdy next offseason as well. This makes Aiyuk superfluous as San Francisco might not have the resources to retain him.
It would make sense for the Niners to move on from him since he has a ton of trade value. Aiyuk finished 2023 with 75 receptions, 1,342 yards, and seven touchdowns and made the All-Pro second team.
The former Arizona State standout has been one of the best downfield threats in the league, topping 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons. He would be an excellent addition to the Packers offense, especially considering that he fits the team's timeline.
He would likely require a first or second-round pick in return. As pricey as that sounds, it would be a dream scenario for the Packers to land such an elite playmaker.