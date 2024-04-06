3 Packers Who Could Be Traded During NFL Draft
Which 3 Packers could be used in a draft-day trade?
By Randy Gurzi
Heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers find themselves in a good spot. They have a strong roster that just made a run into the playoffs, even winning a game on the road against the No. 2 seed Dallas Cowboys — who were undefeated at home in the regular season. They have minimal holes on their roster and the majority of their key players are all young.
Their ability to draft well has kept them relevant for decades and they quickly rebounded even after moving on from Aaron Rodgers. As they now try and put the finishing touches on their roster, they could look to make some moves during the draft. Here we identify three players on the team they could try and move to add more capital.
3. Royce Newman, G
Green Bay isn't close to being in cap trouble with nearly $22 million to spend. That doesn't mean they wouldn't like to free up some space — especially with Jordan Love needing an extension shortly. That's why it's become a common belief that Royce Newman could be on the way out.
Set to make $3.2 million this season, the Packers could save $3.1 million by releasing or trading Newman. In the end, he's likely going to be let go but if a team is unable to land an offensive lineman they have their sights set on, they could decide to throw a late-round pick at Green Bay for Newman.
A former fourth-round pick, Newman is no longer a starter for the Packers but he has 24 starts and 51 appearances under his belt. That could be enough for someone to part with a Day 3 pick.