3 Trades the Packers Should Make Before the NFL Draft
What types of trades do we want to see the Packers make before the 2024 NFL Draft?
The job of a great general manager is never done. Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst has been rather uncharacteristically aggressive in adding players via free agency this offseason, but he realizes what we all see: The Packers are good.
This roster is good enough that perhaps the Packers could take a swing on a 3-0 count this offseason. They've got a ton of draft picks, a stud young quarterback, and a plethora of young assets on the roster. Why not make a bold trade or two before the 2024 NFL Draft?
Here are a handful of ideas they might want to consider.
1. Make a Blockbuster For Tee Higgins or Brandon Aiyuk
The Green Bay Packers could stick to their process at the wide receiver position and be just fine. They have so much talent at the position with guys like Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Romeo Doubs, and others. There are already a lot of mouths to feed in Green Bay.
But right now, there's not a go-to threat in the passing game, and that could affect the Packers negatively in the long run.
Trading away someone like Christian Watson, who has failed to differentiate himself consistently over his first two seasons (despite flashes of brilliance) and acquiring a steady playmaker like Tee Higgins or Brandon Aiyuk could take this Green Bay offense to the next level. It could take Jordan Love to the next level. The Packers have 11 picks in this year's draft and who knows how they are going to fit 11 rookies on the roster?
Trading one of their top three picks in this draft for Higgins or Aiyuk could be a great investment.