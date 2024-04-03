Packers Cap Guru Leaving for NFC Team After Just One Season
After seeing Joey Laine depart for the Pacific-Northwest, the Green Bay Packers will look for a new salary cap analyst after seeing Joey Laine depart for the Pacific-Northwest.
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers have had a busy offseason as they’ve added new players, released a fan-favorite in Aaron Jones, and are preparing for the 2024 NFL Draft in a few weeks. It seems like the Packers’ news cycle is non-stop right now.
While all the focus has been on the player movement, there’s been a change in Green Bay’s front office, which could shake things up a bit.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that Joey Laine, the former salary cap analyst for the Green Bay Packers, will join the Seattle Seahawks as their new vice president of football administration.
Laine was recently hired by the Packers this time last year to be their salary cap analyst. Before he arrived in Green Bay, Laine spent several seasons in the Windy City with the Chicago Bears, where he was the team’s director of football administration and chief contract negotiator.
Nonetheless, this is a big move for Laine, who is taking over for Matt Thomas. Thomas spent 11 years with the Seahawks as the vice president of football administration.
The Seahawks have $2 million in cap space this year and are projected to have $1.9 million in 2025, per OverTheCap. It will be Laine’s job to get Seattle’s cap situation straighten out, especially if they want to contend in the NFC West.
Meanwhile, the Packers have yet to name a replacement for Laine, as they get prepared to put the finishing touches on their draft board and begin finalizing the roster for upcoming minicamps and OTAs.
More Packers news and analysis: