3 Packers Still on Thin Ice Despite Surviving Roster Cuts
3. A.J. Dillon, RB
It's no secret that A.J. Dillon's 2023 performance was far from special. Despite leading all Packers' rushers with 613 yards on the ground, the former Boston College running back averaged a career-worst 3.4 yards on 178 carries and only found the end zone twice.
Dillon entered the offseason as Josh Jacobs' de facto backup RB, but it didn't take long for the backfield to become crowded. MarShawn Lloyd — this year's 88th-overall selection — quickly impressed the Green Bay coaching staff throughout training camp, which thrust him into the RB2 competition.
Fast forward to Tuesday when that position battle ended. The Packers revealed that Dillon will miss the entire 2024 NFL season with a neck injury, meaning that Lloyd will be the No. 2 back come Week 1.
While nobody wants to see Dillon hurt, his latest injury may have been the final nail in the coffin for his Packers tenure. The 26-year-old RB is slated to become a free agent next offseason, meaning he has to do what he can off the field to convince the Packers that he's capable of being a serious contributor next year and beyond.
While Dillon's spot on the IR has secured his status for now, being on the Packers' 2025 53-man roster is far from a guarantee.
