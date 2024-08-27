Packers Gifted Perfect RB Signing After AJ Dillon Injury
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers were dealt a devastating blow to their backfield on Tuesday as veteran running back AJ Dillon was reportedly placed on injured reserve, effectively ending his 2024 season.
Dillon's neck injury wasn't thought to be a season-ender initially, but the fact that his season is over before it even started is disappointing for him and the Packers. With Dillon done for the year, Green Bay will enter the regular season with Josh Jacobs, Emanuel Wilson, and MarShawn Lloyd as three RBs on the 53-man roster.
However, if you are Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, you are not comfortable with the idea of Wilson or Lloyd having to step in if Jacobs were to get banged up. Therefore, do not be shocked to see Green Bay work the free-agent market to find a veteran RB2.
Luckily enough for Green Bay, several free-agent running backs can help them immediately, including a veteran running back released on Tuesday.
According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Denver Broncos released multiple players ahead of the 4 pm ET deadline, including veteran Samaje Perine. The 28-year-old running back was entering the final year of a two-year contract he signed with the Broncos last offseason.
Last season with the Broncos, Perine had 238 rushing yards and a touchdown on 53 carries. He also played a huge role in Denver’s passing game with 50 receptions (56 targets) for 455 yards. Even though the veteran running back didn’t find the end zone often, he made himself valuable and made plays when called upon.
The Packers could use a running back with a 4.0 yards per carry average and can catch the ball out of the backfield.
Perine wouldn’t be the threat on the ground that Dillon was, but giving defenses something else to think about as a receiver would make this Packers’ offense dynamic. However, Green Bay will not be the only team inquiring about his services as Perine is better than many teams’ current RB2s on their 53-man rosters.
That said, Green Bay can offer Perine the chance to be an instant contributor on an ascending offense with goals to make a deep playoff run. It might not be an offer the veteran running cannot turn down.
