3 Packers Offseason Moves to Reach the Super Bowl Next Season
What major offseason moves do the Packers need to make in order to be a legitimate Super Bowl contender next season?
Winning a playoff game as the youngest team in the NFL sets up a clear expectation: anything short of a deep postseason run next year would be a huge disappointment for the Green Bay Packers.
But while we should expect development from plenty of the young players on the roster, there are still some major areas that need to be addresesd. You can't simply project every youngster to become a star and think that doign so will cure all your problems.
With that in mind, here are three major offseason moves the Packers need to make in order to be a legitimate Super Bowl contender next season.
1. Sign Jaylon Johnson or L'Jarius Sneed
Cornerback is clearly the Packers' biggest need this offseason. Jaire Alexander is a terrific CB1, but beyond him things are grim. Keisean Nixon was the second-best Packers corner last year, and he was not very good (78th/127 at the position per Pro Football Focus).
Eric Stokes might be better than Nixon, but he's had trouble staying healthy and hoesntly hasn't even really proven himself when he is on the field.
And of course, who knows what's actual going to happen with Alexander. His stunt and suspension at the end of the season cloud his future in Green Bay.
But even if he's back, it'll be worth having another elite young corner across from him. You can't have too much talent at the position, and at this point it feels like the Packers need an insurance policy just in case there are any more issues with Jaire.
Johnson and Sneed are both going to get some serious money this offseason, and for good reason. Both are already among the game's best corners and are on the right side of 30. The Packers could potentially open up a lot of cap space in the spring, and spending it on either one would make a massive difference.