3 Bold Packers Predictions for the 2024 Offseason
The Green Bay Packers will make some tweaks to the roster during the offseason.
The Green Bay Packers are coming off a season that no one expected them to have. The Packers went 9-8, notched a playoff berth, and did damage when they got there.
Green Bay went on the road to knock off the Dallas Cowboys 48-32 in the Wild Card Round before getting eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. They also had the youngest roster in the NFL at 25.7 years old.
To make a deeper run next season, the Packers need to tweak the roster. Below we'll discuss three predictions for the 2024 offseason.
1. Packers Will Retool the Offensive Line in the NFL Draft
Green Bay needs to improve the offensive line over the next few months. David Bakhtiari tore his ACL in 2020 but has been dealing with issues in the same knee for the past few years. He's only suited up in 13 games over the last three years.
If Green Bay cuts Bakhtiari, they would get $20.8 million in cap space. That is a lot of money to save for a player who barely played lately.
Jon Runyan Jr. played at the right guard for the past three years but has been up-and-down. He finished the 2023 season with a 54.7 PFF grade. Furthermore, Runyan Jr. is scheduled to be a free agent in the offseason.
It's early in the draft process but two highly respected draft experts released their first mock drafts. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah has the Packers selecting interior offensive lineman Graham Barton from Duke. Meanwhile, ESPN's Mel Kiper had Green Bay picking BYU's OT Kingsley Suamataia.
The Packers value the trenches and versatile players up front. Green Bay will likely attack OL at some point in the draft.