3 Packers Draft Busts Who Could Be Cut This Offseason
By Randy Gurzi
2. A.J. Dillon, RB
A.J. Dillon was nearly gone this offseason when he hit the open market. There were reports the Dallas Cowboys were interested in bringing him in as a replacement for Tony Pollard but nothing materialized. They were hesitant to pay much money, and Dillon re-joined Green Bay on a one-year deal worth up to $2.74 million.
Selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Boston College, Dillon was an excellent fit as the complementary back to Aaron Jones. While Jones was able to do everything, he was more of a speed threat at 208 pounds. Dillon offered something different with his 247-pound frame.
As a rookie, he didn't see the field much as he had just 46 rushing attempts for 242 yards and two touchdowns. Then in 2021, he had his best campaign. Dillon ran for 803 yards with five touchdowns and added 313 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver. His 1,116 yards from scrimmage was a career-high and remained so despite another strong year in 2022. That season, Dillon had 976 yards on offense with seven touchdowns.
This past season, however, he started to struggle. Dillon still managed a decent amount of yardage, going for 613 on the ground and 223 through the air but had just two touchdowns. He also averaged a mere 3.4 yards per rush.
Green Bay could decide to let him go despite re-signing him in the offseason especially after they landed Marshawn Lloyd in the draft. Lloyd being paired with free agent addition Josh Jacobs is more than enough firepower. All they need is to see enough from Emmanuel Wilson or Ellis Merriweather to believe in them as RB3 and Dillon could be in trouble.