AJ Dillon Makes Surprise Reveal About Packers Return
Tuesday marked the beginning of OTAs for the Green Bay Packers, allowing new and old players to start to build chemistry ahead of the 2024 season. One contributor returning from last year's team is running back AJ Dillon, who settled for the fourth-year qualifying contract from Green Bay in free agency.
Many thought that was because he didn't get much interest on the open market, but it turns out Dillon actually had more pursuers than previously known.
Dillon told reporters that he had other offers on the table in free agency, which is new information. The Boston College alum also hinted the money was better elsewhere, but he chose to stick with the Packers because it was ultimately the best choice for him and his family.
""Obviously, money was a factor. Obviously, role on the team and all that stuff. But at the end of the day, I can't say it more than just best decision for me and my family.""- AJ Dillon
This intel is definitely a surprise. Surely Dillon had interest in free agency from other teams, but little was reported publicly about his market. That makes it intriguing to hear he did have several offers to pick from, and there were even more lucrative options available than sticking around in Green Bay.
We see players go to unlikely destinations all the team in free agency chasing money, and it's tough to blame them given the average NFL career is so short. This is clearly a case where the dollars didn't outweigh the life experience, however.
Dillon pointed to the area being considered home for his family even he no longer plays for the Packers, which speaks to how Green Bay has made an impression on him. And in this case, that home cooking helped the team snag an impactful depth player on a cheaper-than-usual contract.
This reunion has turned out to be the ultimate win-win for more than just football reasons, but hopefully the two sides see plenty of success on the field together in 2024.
