3 Offseason Moves That Will Backfire on the Packers
These 3 moves could be an issue down the road
By Randy Gurzi
2. Failing to strengthen OL in free agency
The Packers had no choice but to move on from David Bakhtiari. As good as the former Pro Bowler was throughout his career, Bakhtiari played in just 13 games over the past three seasons and suited up for one contest in both 2021 and 2023.
While they made the right move releasing the veteran, they also failed to make any additions this offseason. To make matters worse, they also lost tackle Yosh Nijman to the Carolina Panthers and guard Jon Runyan, Jr. signed with the New York Giants in free agency. They're also expected to release Royce Newman, who isn't a starter but still provided them with decent depth.
The good news for Green Bay is that this 2024 class is loaded with offensive talent. That means they should be able to find a replacement for Bakhtiari in the draft but they've put a lot of pressure on themselves to make the right move. If they don't land someone who can start immediately, they're going to be scrambling.
Throw in the other losses and they're also going to need to target depth for the interior of their line. Green Bay has built its roster by drafting and developing players. They don't focus on positions but rather look for the best player who they can groom. That won't be the case this season due to their decision to avoid free-agent linemen.