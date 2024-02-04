3 Most Overrated Packers From the 2023-24 NFL Season
The Green Bay Packers had a surprising campaign but there were a few overrated players for the Cheeseheads.
The Green Bay Packers were one of the teams that flew under the radar this past season. The expectations were the Packers would be in a rebuilding year due to the turnover at the quarterback position and the abundance of young talent all across the roster.
Instead, Green Bay was one of the most exciting teams in the league. They went 9-8 and secured the No. 7 seed in the NFC before getting eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.
Despite all the success Green Bay felt, a few players didn't have the impact they thought they would have. Here are three Packers that had frustrating seasons this past year.
1. Christian Watson
The Packers had big plans for Christian Watson rolling into 2023. The 2022 first-round flashed a lot in his rookie season, showcasing his superb deep speed and big play ability. Many fans thought Watson was ready to take on the No. 1 WR role but things didn't happen that way.
The 24-year-old was smashed with the injury bug that forced him to miss eight games. Watson suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain at the end of training camp that forced him to miss the first three games of the year.
The North Dakota State product rehabbed his way back only to reaggravate the injury in the Dec. 3 battle against the Kansas City Chiefs. Watson was out for the final five games of the season.
Even when Watson was on the field in 2023, he didn't look the same. He finished the year fourth on the team in receiving yards (422) with 28 receptions and five touchdowns.