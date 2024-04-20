3 More Pre-Draft Free Agent Signings the Packers Can Make After Andre Dillard
Could the Packers make more additions ahead of the NFL Draft?
By Randy Gurzi
With the 2024 NFL Draft just days away, the Green Bay Packers made an unexpected move as they signed free agent Andre Dillard. A former first-round pick out of Washington State, Dillard didn't develop into the star at left tackle the Philadelphia Eagles hoped he would be. Dillard left Philly in 2023 and signed a three-year, $29 million deal with the Tennessee Titans but was released after just one season.
He's not expected to be a long-term answer for Green Bay but he still has 59 games worth of experience with 19 starts. He's also their best option at left tackle right now following the release of David Bakhtiari. Most importantly, this signing prevents them from feeling the pressure to draft a left tackle in Round 1.
They can still make that selection if it's the best player available but it's always better to have more options than not enough. With that line of thinking, here are three more free agents the Packers could add before the draft on April 25.
3. Jacob Phillips, LB
Much like Andre Dillard, Jacob Phillips wouldn't appear to move the needle as a free agent signing. However, it could be a smart addition to ensure they have enough depth at linebacker.
Green Bay released D'Vondre Campbell this offseason and will be counting on Isaiah McDuffie to step up. He's got the talent to do so but the depth is questionable behind him and Quay Walker. Adding Phillips to this mix would give them another player with starter-level talent but there are some concerns.
Phillips has played just 20 games in the past four seasons for the Cleveland Browns. He's proven to be capable of getting the job done when he's on the field but has dealt with a bicep injury and pectoral tear in recent years. If healthy, he would be a steal and the Packers could land him at a low rate.