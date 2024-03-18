David Bakhtiari’s Plans Post-Packers Revealed
The veteran offensive lineman still plans to play this upcoming season.
By Jovan Alford
Veteran offensive lineman David Bakhtiari announced last week that he wouldn’t return to Green Bay in 2024. The decision was expected as Bakhtiari had an incredible salary cap hit of $40 million, which is high for an offensive lineman who has been hit by the injury bug over the last two seasons.
The 32-year-old offensive tackle will try to return to full strength this offseason in hopes of landing with a team that needs o-line help. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Bakhtiari is “diligently rehabbing” and focused on playing this coming season.
With free agency still happening across the league and the 2024 NFL draft on the horizon, it’s tough to say where the veteran offensive lineman could play next. It’s highly unlikely that he’ll end up with his former teammate, Aaron Rodgers, as the New York Jets solidified both tackle spots, signing Tyron Smith and trading for Morgan Moses.
When healthy, the former fourth-round pick is one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL, as he was named to the Pro Bowl three times and was a two-time first-team All-Pro. It’s been a while since Bahktiari was at that level, as he’s only played in 13 games over the last three years.
The Packers have Zach Tom at right tackle, but they could look at the draft to solidify the left tackle spot, which is occupied by Rasheed Walker.
