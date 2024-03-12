3 Low-Cost Running Backs the Packers Can Sign to Back Up Josh Jacobs
After walking away from Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, the Packers need a backup option behind Josh Jacobs. Fortunately, there are at least three low-cost RBs that Green Bay can sign.
The Green Bay Packers' running back room underwent a massive shift on Monday. The Packers signed two-time Pro Bowl RB Josh Jacobs to a one-year deal (with three one-year options) before releasing long-time rusher Aaron Jones and allowing AJ Dillon to hit the open market.
Jacobs, 26, is an upgrade over Dillon and the aging Jones, but that doesn't mean the Packers are done addressing the backfield. Ellis Merriweather, who joined the practice squad in November, is the only other RB on the roster, leaving Green Bay looking for a backup to play behind their newest signee.
Fortunately, there are affordable options for the Packers, who still have $31 million to spend, per Spotrac. Here's a look at three of the top low-cost RB options they should target this spring.
1. RB Ezekiel Elliott
If the Packers want to give Jacobs a backup with experience, look no further than Ezekiel Elliott.
The ex-Ohio State rusher has been one of the NFL's best RBs since he was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2016. Over the last eight seasons, Elliott has led the league with 2,065 carries while ranking second in both rushing yards (8,904) and touchdowns (71).
Even though Elliott isn't in his prime anymore, he still has plenty left to give on the gridiron. The 28-year-old suited up in each of the New England Patriots' 17 games last season, turning 184 carries into 642 yards and three TDs while adding another 313 yards and a pair of scores on 51 receptions.
Elliott is also two inches taller than Jacobs while weighing a few more pounds, so signing him also provides the Packers' RB room with a bit more size. It's also worth noting that Elliott has only missed three games over the last five seasons whereas Jacobs missed 10 during that stretch, highlighting why it'd be nice to add a durable backup option.
Considering how the Patriots don't have any real interest in re-signing Elliott after adding Antonio Gibson, the Packers have the perfect opportunity to add the former 2022 rushing yards leader.