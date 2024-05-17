3 Hardest Games on the Packers 2024 Schedule
We are a little over three months away from the start of the 2024 NFL season. With free agency and the NFL Draft on the back burner, the anticipation for the new season is continuing to build.
The NFL released the entire 18-week schedule on May 15 and the fanbase can now see the setup of the 2024 season.
Green Bay has added a bunch of talent this offseason after ending the 2023 season on a high note. The Packers can compete with anyone in the league but what are the hardest opponents on the slate? Below we'll discuss the Packers' toughest opponents.
1. Philadelphia Eagles, Week 1
Green Bay opens the season in the first-ever game in Brazil against the Philadelphia Eagles. That combination of playing in South America while suiting up against one of the top teams in the NFC is going to be a tall task even in Week 1.
The Eagles already had a core that featured Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and Devonta Smith but they added more difference-makers this offseason.
In free agency, they signed Saquon Barkley, Bryce Huff and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. They also bolstered the secondary in the NFL Draft by selecting Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.
They now have one of the most stacked teams in the league while also being known for their physicality.
The Packers last squared off against the Eagles in 2022, where Philly defeated them 40-33 at Lincoln Financial Field. Jordan Love got some action in that game due to Aaron Rodgers being knocked out with a rib injury.
Love went 6-of-9 for 113 yards and one passing touchdown in his limited action. Regardless, this is a tough matchup, especially in a season opener.