6 Packers Preparing for their Final Season in Green Bay
The Green Bay Packers are going to be one of the most exciting teams in the NFL heading into the 2024 season, but they're going to have to hope to catch lightning in a bottle with this specific group. We all know that the only constant in the NFL is change, and the group the Packers trot out there in 2024 is going to look vastly different in 2025.
And the departures after this season could be notable.
That has become pretty par for the course for the Packers, however, as players like Davante Adams, Aaron Rodgers, and David Bakhtiari (among others) have been let go in the last three offseasons consecutively. Which players could be playing their final year in Green Bay in 2024?
1. Kenny Clark, defensive line
Sadly, the writing may be on the wall for defensive lineman Kenny Clark. The Packers have been loading up on the defensive line in the NFL Draft in recent years, and Clark is currently one of the more prominent Packers players slated to hit NFL free agency in 2025.
Clark is coming off of one of his best years for the Packers at the age of 28 with a career-high in QB hits (16) and sacks (7.5). He also tied a career-best last season with 9.0 tackles for loss.
Losing Clark would be pretty massive for Green Bay, but the need to re-sign Jordan Love and possibly address the cornerback position could force their hand here. If he does leave in free agency, he would be highly coveted by other teams around the NFL.