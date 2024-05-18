3 Games Packers Must Win At All Costs on 2024 Schedule
2. Week 11 @ Chicago Bears, 12 P.M., CST
One of the longest rivalries in the NFL takes place in Week 11 at Soldier Field. This game is certainly going to be electric as this will be the first matchup of the Jordan Love vs. Caleb Williams era.
The Packers will be coming off their bye week so they would have extra time to prepare for this divisional affair.
Over the past decade, Green Bay had completely dominated the series, logging an 18-2 record, including a season sweep last year.
Beating your division foe is how teams create that gap within the division race. Going on the road and beating the Bears will continue to display their dominance.
There will be some extra motivation heading into this bout as Chicago WR D.J. Moore seemingly took a shot at the Packers this offseason.
3. Week 16 vs. New Orleans Saints, 7:15 P.M., CST
The Packers have a stretch of games from Weeks 13-16, where they will be playing a primetime game.
The slate ends on Monday Night Football when the New Orleans Saints travel to Lambeau Field. These two organizations linked up in 2023, as the Packers narrowly came out with an 18-17 win.
Green Bay is the better team and should be favored heading into this game assuming they are healthy.
With the whole world watching, the pressure will certainly be on but this gives the Packers the opportunity to showcase what they are all about with the NFL Playoffs on the horizon.
What makes this matchup even more crucial is that the Packers end the regular season with divisional matchups in Week 17 & 18.
Getting a nationally televised victory before having to prepare for two high-intensity games is the perfect momentum the Packers need as the season nears an end.
