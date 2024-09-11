3 Former Packers Who Failed Miserably With Their New Teams in Week 1
By Randy Gurzi
Insult was added to injury, or maybe injury was added to insult, as the Green Bay Packers not only lost in their debut but also lost their best player.
Heading to Brazil for the season opener, the Packers dropped a close one to the Philadelphia Eagles and quarterback Jordan Love went down with a knee injury. He won't miss the entire season but they'll be without the leader of their offense for several weeks.
That could open the door for the rest of the NFC North but the Packers can still find a way to pull out wins. Especially if they can get Josh Jacobs rolling. In his debut with the franchise, he had 84 yards on the ground and 20 through the air. He will have to continue to perform at a high level, especially with Malik Willis under center.
While the Packers are thrilled with their addition, a couple of their former players struggled in Week 1. Let's take a look at three such players who failed with their new clubs.
3. Aaron Rodgers, Quarterback, New York Jets
This might not have been his first game with the New York Jets but it was the first full game for Aaron Rodgers,
In 2023, he went down with a ruptured Achilles after just four snaps. This year, he made his highly-anticipated return on Monday Night Football and it wasn't great.
The 41-year-old was 13-of-21 with 167 yards passing in a 32-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He had one touchdown and one pick before sitting out the end of the game as Tyrod Taylor got some time.
Rodgers has had slow starts in the past and bounced back but this one felt different. Perhaps he will prove the doubters wrong but he looked like a player past his prime in Week 1.