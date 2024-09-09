3 Most Disappointing Packers from Week 1 Loss vs Eagles
The Green Bay Packers narrowly lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, 29-34, but it felt like a missed opportunity.
They had multiple key players underperform, leaving fans and coaches alike frustrated. While it's only Week 1, and preseason rust is a reasonable factor after Green Bay kept most of its starters on the sideline during the exhibition games, excuses won't suffice. With quarterback Jordan Love sidelined for the next few weeks, the Packers will have to adjust quickly and find a way to get into the win column.
As we break down their Week 1 loss, it's clear there were some underwhelming performances. Let’s dive into three of the most disappointing ones.
1. Jeff Hafley
It was not the debut Jeff Hafley envisioned as the Packers' new defensive coordinator. Green Bay’s defense gave up 34 points—the most they allowed in a single game all of last season under former DC Joe Barry. Philadelphia’s offense, led by Jalen Hurts, looked comfortable all game, and Hafley’s unit struggled to mount any sort of resistance.
The lack of a consistent pass rush allowed Hurts ample time in the pocket, making it easy for him to pick apart Green Bay’s secondary. While the Eagles have a high-powered offense, the Packers have too much talent on the defensive line to not generate more pressure.
More concerning, however, was the defense’s inability to stop the run. Saquon Barkley gashed the Packers on multiple occasions, breaking several long runs as Green Bay failed to close running lanes or make crucial tackles in space.
It’s early in the season, so there’s still time for Hafley to adjust. But with Week 1 in the rearview mirror, the Packers’ defense looked disturbingly out of sorts. Hafley needs to find solutions fast, or things could go downhill quickly.