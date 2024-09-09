Packers Make Big Jordan Love Decision After Week 1 Injury
By Cem Yolbulan
Ever since Jordan Love went down on the final drive of the Packers' season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, fans have been holding their breaths for any positive update from their franchise star.
The first positive news came over the weekend when it was announced that the injury was just an MCL sprain and he wouldn't miss the entire season. An initial timeline of a few weeks was given for his return.
On Monday, head coach Matt LaFleur gave even better news. When discussing the quarterback situation ahead of Green Bay's Week 2 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, LaFleur used the term "if Jordan is not cleared". He also added that the Packers will not be placing Love on the injured reserve list and will not be bringing in another quarterback, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky.
NFL News: Packers Not Placing Jordan Love on IR List
This is excellent news for the Packers. The fact that LaFleur isn't ruling Love out for the game should be seen as the organization not being overly concerned about his injury. Even if he misses the Colts game, it sounds like the chances of him returning for Week 3 are high.
However, Malik Willis and Sean Clifford will try to keep the Packers' offense afloat in the meantime. The fact that Green Bay isn't adding another QB is understandable. There is probably not enough time to bring in a new face, acclimate him to the team, and have them perform better than Willis or Clifford.
The team just traded for Willis and there is clearly some trust in him. He is getting a chance much earlier than he presumably thought when he came to Green Bay, but this is an excellent opportunity to prove that he is an NFL-caliber quarterback.
