3 Games Packers Must Win At All Costs on 2024 Schedule
The 2024-25 schedule is officially out and teams can now see where their matchups will fall this upcoming season.
Last season, the Packers went 9-8 and finished second in the NFC North. That was good enough to notch the seventh seed in the NFC as the Packers made it to the Divisional Round.
As we head into 2024, Green Bay will look to take the next leap to become a true title contender and below we'll discuss three games they have to win at all costs.
1. Week 5 @ Los Angeles Rams, 3:25 P.M., CT
Last year, teams around the league didn't know what to expect with the Packers but that will be different in 2024.
Green Bay will be getting everyone's best punch so all conference games will be extra important. The Packers travel to play the Rams in Week 5 and they need to find out a way to pull off the win.
In recent history, the Packers have defeated the Rams four straight times.
Going against one of the best teams in the conference is a way to make a statement to others around the league.
With both teams expected to be in the playoff race in 2024, gaining the head-to-head advantage could pay major dividends in playoff seeding when December rolls around.
A victory would show the fanbase and the rest of the league that Green Bay needs to be taken seriously in 2024.
Los Angeles' offense is loaded with Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Puka Nacua so it will be a tall task defensively but the Packers have the talent to secure the win.