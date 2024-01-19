3 Best Bets for Jordan Love in Packers vs. 49ers Divisional Round Game
As the Packers prepare to face the 49ers in an NFC Divisional playoff matchup, all eyes are on QB Jordan Love to see if he can continue his impressive play. As a result, here are the three best Love-center player props this weekend.
The Green Bay Packers wouldn't be preparing for their upcoming NFL Divisional Round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers if it wasn't for Jordan Love's play. After a fantastic first season as a full-time starter, the 25-year-old quarterback completed 16-of-21 passes for 272 passing yards and three touchdowns in the Wild Card win over the Dallas Cowboys.
Due to his strong play, a lot of people are wondering if Love has another strong performance in store for this weekend. Not only has it made him a popular talking point around NFL circles, but it's also led to a lot of eager bettors eyeing potential Love-related betting markets ahead of Saturday's clash.
With that in mind, here are the three best Love bets for this weekend's Packers vs. 49ers NFC Divisional tilt.
And if you're placing any bets on the Packers, you'll want to do it on FanDuel Sportsbook. New users get a guaranteed $150 bonus just for wagering $5 on the game, and it doesn't matter if you win or lose! Sign up now to cash in.
Now the Jordan Love bets.
1. Jordan Love Over 1.5 Touchdown Passes
Love made an immediate impact in his first campaign as a starting QB, throwing for 32 touchdown passes through 17 starts. The only quarterback with more TD passes this season was Dak Prescott with 36, showing just how impressive the ex-Utah State product's performance was.
When it comes to this specific prop, Love came through more often than not during the regular season, finishing 11-of-17 starts (64.7%) with at least TD passes before throwing for three against the Cowboys last weekend.
Yes, the 49ers have one of the best defenses in the league, but they did allow multiple TD passes from three of the last five QBs they faced. In fact, the 1.6 passing TDs per game that San Francisco allows at home is the fifth-most in the NFL.
With most oddsmakers projecting the Packers to be two-possession underdogs on Saturday, chances are that Love will have to throw the ball a lot to keep things close, improving his chances of coming through on this prop.