Packers Betting Trend Projects Shootout vs. 49ers
The highest over/under in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs belongs to Saturday's Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers matchup. The total of 50.5 points is a full field goal higher than the next best game (Buccaneers-Lions).
That's already pointing to a potential shootout on Saturday night, and a Packers betting trend says this one could be even more high-scoring than expected.
Packers-49ers Betting Trends
I'll admit this is a pretty oddly specific trend, and likely a case over over-fitting the data. But it's a situation that has already happened three times for the Pack this season, with the over hitting every single time. They covered the spread by 12-plus points last week and now as 9.5-point underdos that fits the "not favored by 2 or more points" bucket easily.
That's not the only trend that favors the over this week either.
The over has hit in 11 of Green bay's 18 games this season, which is tied for the third-highest rate in the NFL. The 49ers, hitting in 10 of 17, are one spot behind at 58.8% . Both teams have seen their games go over the total by an average of 2.5 points on the year.
We all know the Green Bay offense must be firing on all cylinders if the Packers are going to compete with the explosive 49ers, so a high-scoring shootout is exactly what fans want to see.
And no matter what direction you bet this game, you've got over $500 in guaranteed winnings coming your way if you do it right. Sportsbooks have all rolled out their best promos for the NFL playoffs, and BetMGM and DraftKings are all offering "guaranteed bet and get" style promos. That means just registering, depositing $10 and betting $5 on the Pack will earn you your guaranteed bonuses on each site.
The bonuses are $158 on BetMGM and $200 on DraftKings. New users are eligible to claim both, so sign up now to cash in!
More Green Bay Packers news and analysis: