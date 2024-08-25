12 Packers Who Will Be Cut By Tuesday's Roster Deadline
The Green Bay Packers have wrapped up their preseason with a convincing 30-7 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Now, with preseason and training camp in the rearview mirror, they face the daunting task of trimming their roster from 90 players down to 53.
With the NFL's roster deadline looming on Tuesday, August 27th, the Packers' front office is hard at work making the tough decisions necessary to finalize the first iteration of their 53-man roster.
Here’s a look at 12 players who are likely to be cut from the Packers, starting with the quarterback position:
Michael Pratt, Quarterback
The quarterback battle between Michael Pratt, a 2024 seventh-round pick, and Sean Clifford, a 2023 fifth-rounder, was, to put it kindly, underwhelming.
Clifford failed to impress in his final two preseason games, showing a troubling tendency for turnovers and struggling to move the ball with any consistency. Yet, despite Clifford’s shaky performances, Pratt couldn’t do enough to leapfrog him on the depth chart.
In Saturday’s game against the Ravens, Pratt completed 8 of 12 passes for 80 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. While the touchdown pass was a highlight—a beautiful display of his potential—the interception was a head-scratcher that underscored his inexperience. It was a step in the right direction, but not quite enough to secure a roster spot.
Clifford is likely to make the team, if only because of his familiarity with the offense and rapport with the players. The Packers, however, will likely try to stash Pratt on the practice squad, where he can continue to develop without the pressure of being on the active roster. Given his performance, it’s unlikely another team will swoop in to claim him, allowing him to stay in Green Bay and prepare for his next opportunity—whether it’s with the Packers or another team down the road.