5 Quarterbacks Packers Could Target to Replace Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt
The Green Bay Packers' dismal performance against the Denver Broncos in the preseason game and the joint practice sparked several red flags and question marks, particularly concerning the backup quarterback situation.
Green Bay was whooped 27-2 on Sunday night to fall to 1-1 in the preseason. Records don't matter at this stage, but what's more alarming is Sean Clifford's and Michael Pratt's poor performances. Neither guy is playing like he wants to win this battle.
Clifford started and went 6-for-10 for 43 yards and a horrible interception. On his four drives, the Packers went turnover on downs, punt, punt and interception.
Pratt was more of the same, playing the entire second half and finishing 10-for-16 for 52 yards. On his six drives, the offense turned it over on downs, had a fumble, a punt, a missed field goal, turned it over on downs and had another punt.
Neither quarterback showed they are ready to step up if Jordan Love goes down. That could spark the Packers to look elsewhere for a backup capable of a spot start or two if needed. Considering trades and free agents, here are five potential quarterbacks who could replace Clifford and Pratt as Love's backup.
Taylor Heinicke, Atlanta Falcons
For better or worse, Taylor Henicke might be one of the last gunslingers left in the NFL. In 38 career games, he's thrown for 6,635 yards, 39 touchdowns and 28 interceptions while completing 62.5 percent of his passes.
He started four games for the Falcons last year, but they've had a massive shift at their quarterback position since. They signed Kirk Cousins in free agency and used the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Michael Penix.
That makes Heinicke expendable, as Green Bay could swoop in with a cheap trade. He wouldn't inspire confidence as the Packers' starter, but he would be a much better option than Clifford or Pratt at this stage.