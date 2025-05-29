Veteran Packers WR Clarifies Post-Draft Drama With Team

The Green Bay Packers had OTAs start this week. Even though these are voluntary, most guys on the team wanted to show up to get some work in with their coaches and teammates. In the 2025 NFL draft, the Packers opted for a different approach and selected receiver Matthew Golden with the 23rd overall pick.

That created some chatter about the other playmakers on the team, including Jayden Reed. Fuel got added to the fire when Reed's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, reached out to the Packers about his role.

In his first comments since that meeting, Reed said it was overblown when talking to the media on Wednesday.

He said, "I hired a new agent, and we talked about it before even the draft that he was going to talk to the front office and everybody here to just catch up and make sure everybody's on the same page."

Jayden Reed Speaks About Agent Meeting With Packers

Reed added he doesn't know, "how that got out because it was supposed to be confidential, but that's how it goes sometimes."

Of course, conversations would spark with the addition of Golden, but regardless, Reed will still be featured in this offense. In his first two campaigns, the Michigan State product has 119 catches (169 targets) for 1,650 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. He's added 282 rushing yards and three scores on the ground.

Matt LaFleur has made sure to use Reed in a flurry of ways. Once the ball is in his hands, he can turn something into an explosive play. Naturally, when another WR gets added into the equation, there will be people looking around at who will lose targets, but it doesn't sound like Reed is worried about that.

The conversation between Rosenhaus and Green Bay appeared to go well. The next couple of months will be focused on continuing to build continuity ahead of the 2025 season.

