Packers Suddenly Have Chance to Trade WR Before He Leaves for Nothing

The Green Bay Packers receiver drama continues as the team reports for OTAs. The Packers went into the offseason wanting to add some talent to the position and there are currently 13 wide receivers on the roster as the team moves toward the 2025 season.

With most teams keeping five to six receivers on their final 53-man roster, someone is going to have to go between now and the start of the year. That includes veterans who may have an established role on the team and could be in danger after the additions of Matthew Golden and Savion Williams in the draft.

But just as it appeared that the Packers would let someone walk away for nothing, they have an opportunity to cash in and fleece a team desperate for another playmaker.

Steelers Could Be Perfect Trade Destination for Romeo Doubs

According to Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports, the Pittsburgh Steelers are having preliminary conversations with multiple teams about adding another playmaker on offense. The Steelers would look to complement offseason addition DK Metcalf and are “motivated to get a deal done at some point.”

Schultz’s report checks out when you evaluate the Pittsburgh offense. While they made the blockbuster trade the Packers didn’t to acquire Metcalf, they lost another playmaker after trading George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. Schultz also notes that the Steelers could have up to 12 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft and could use that capital as another way to entice Aaron Rodgers to finally sign with the team.

The Steelers have plenty of options if they want to add a receiver but the league’s biggest surplus is in Green Bay. While Christian Watson and Dontayvion Wicks are possibilities, the most likely name on the trading block could be Romeo Doubs.

Doubs was a fourth-round pick by the Packers in the 2022 draft and has previous experience playing with Rodgers, catching 42 passes for 425 yards and three touchdowns in his rookie season. While the Packers transitioned to Jordan Love, Doubs didn’t miss a beat with 59 catches for 674 yards and eight touchdowns in 2023.

That set up big expectations heading into 2024, but Doubs had issues on and off the field. The 25-year-old was suspended one game for conduct detrimental to the team after skipping practice over frustration with his role in the offense and suffered a pair of concussions that limited him to 46 passes for 601 yards and four touchdowns.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur expressed concern over Doubs’s long-term availability at the end of the season but also noted that he’s been a mentor to Golden and Williams during OTAs. Still, there may not be enough room for Doubs to keep his job, which makes him a trade candidate in the coming weeks.

If the Steelers are hoping to add a playmaker, Doubs would be a reasonable target that wouldn’t cost a lot of draft capital. It would also be another selling point for Rodgers to show up and make one of the most obvious moves of the offseason. The Packers also know they can’t keep everyone heading into the year and Doubs is a free agent after next season.

It may not be an immediate deal, but it’s something to keep on the radar as the Packers progress through OTAs and training camp.

