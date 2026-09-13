Pat Murphy's epic speech lights a fire under the Brewers for a historic postseason run

For the fourth year in a row and eighth time in the last nine years, the Milwaukee Brewers are headed back to the MLB Playoffs with a clinching win on Friday night at American Family Field. The team took a victory lap in a resounding 13-run win against Cincinnati again the following night, now seven wins away from the first 100-win season in franchise history.

While the regular season accolades are nice, manager Pat Murphy knows there's a much greater task ahead of him in the postseason. With a combined record of 4-10 in their last three playoff appearances, the Brewers have a history of tough luck to shake off in October. That's why the tone of Murphy's toast was a bit different this year as his team celebrated clinching another playoff berth.

"Once again, no one picked you to do it, but once again, in the face of that, you went out and you played, and you get it done, and you didn't complain or explain," Murphy said. "It's not going to be without pain or sacrifice. It's going to be that way, but we got to start to believe. You know, sometimes we got our head down so much, we don't believe, but we got to start to believe. And I appreciate you guys for how you go about it and how you live up to your own expectations. Beautiful."

That's not the tone of a man celebrating the season — it's a rallying cry signaling to the clubhouse that this is only the first step in a much bigger mission: to bring a well-deserved World Series championship home to Milwaukee for the first time in franchise history.

Pat Murphy and the Brewers have their eyes set on making history in the 2026 MLB Playoffs.

Since the turn of the century, the Milwaukee Brewers have only won three Playoff series, including last year's five-game victory over the rival Chicago Cubs. This is a franchise that's suffered through injury woes, cost-cutting measures, disappointing draft picks, coaching mismanagement, questionable trades, and basically everything in the book over the years.

Now, within arguably the greatest era in Milwaukee's regular-season history, Pat Murphy understands a fundamental truth that no matter what they accomplish through 162 games, the Brewers will never overcome the shadow of their past without advancing in the postseason.

Last year, they were ill-prepared for the juggernaut Los Angeles Dodgers in the postseason, suffering a sweep at the hands of the eventual World Series champion. They turned that into fuel this year, winning the season series four games to three with a 2.5-game lead for the No. 1 seed in the National League hanging in the balance.

Even though they're having one of the best seasons in franchise history, in one of the best eras of franchise history, Pat Murphy is setting a tone that they can't settle for regular-season accolades. At this point, given how talented they are and what they've overcome to get here, that would almost be disappointing. So instead of inflating his team's egos, Murphy is reminding them that this is still a group of underdogs and misfits who found a home together and bought into a common belief that if they stick together and commit themselves to this game, there's nothing they can't accomplish.

Between that mentality, the talent in the locker room, and Pat Murphy's steady yet firm hand guiding the way, this could be the year that the Milwaukee Brewers etch their names into history,