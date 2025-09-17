Aaron Banks Injury Roller-Coaster Takes Another Turn in Week 3

The Green Bay Packers are 2-0 on the season, and they have been able to do that without their big-ticket free agent, Aaron Banks.

Banks missed Week 2 due to a groin injury, but on Wednesday, he declared that he would suit up on Sunday. When asked if he'll be on the field, he said, "I’m playing," per Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated.

Aaron Banks Said He Will Play in Week 3 for Packers

After inking a four-year, $77 million deal in free agency, he has already dealt with a bunch of injuries. In training camp, he missed time due to a recurring back injury. Then he took the field in Week 1 before suffering groin and ankle injuries that forced him to leave the game and sit out the Week 2 contest against the Washington Commanders.

He was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, which is a positive step forward. That had forced 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan into action. He has played in 88 total snaps between Weeks 1 and 2, logging a 49.4 overall grade and 42.5 run-blocking grade. His pass-blocking grade is 72, which is solid, but these two outings showcase that he has room to grow.

The Packers paid Banks a hefty deal in free agency and believed he would be a great asset to their offensive line. He was known for being a stout run blocker in San Francisco, which is the area where Morgan struggled in to start the season.

Nonetheless, Banks hasn't shown the ability to stay healthy with the Packers over the last few months. Even if he plays on Sunday, the lack of reps will lead to some rust on the field. Although the Cleveland Browns are 0-2, they have had a solid defense. Cleveland is first in the NFL in total defense (191.5) and run defense (45.5). That defensive line features Myles Garrett, who already has six TFLs and 3.5 sacks.

The rest of the week will be interesting to see if Banks continues to trend in the positive direction. Being limited was a step in the right direction, but it's about maintaining that. Being injured this many times isn't ideal for a $77 million man.

Hopefully, he's able to get back on the field to display what he can do. Being 2-0 makes everything better, but it's no secret that Banks' tenure in Green Bay didn't get off to the best start.

