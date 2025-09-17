Packers Defender is Breaking Out in Front of Fans' Very Eyes

The Green Bay Packers have looked like the best team in football on both sides of the ball through the 2025 NFL season's first two weeks. As solid as the offense has been, the Packers' defense has been nearly unstoppable, holding a high-octane Detroit Lions offense to 246 total yards in Week 1 and keeping Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels in check in Week 2.

Aside from the obvious presence of All-Pro Micah Parsons, one player who has stepped up so far has been defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt.

As Eli Berkovits of 247 Sports pointed out, Wyatt has been no match for opposing offensive lines so far, having consistently put pressure on the Lions and Commanders' QBs. On top of that, Green Bay's defender leads all interior defensive linemen with 11 pressures, per Pro Football Focus.

Packers DT Devonte Wyatt Has Been a Force to Be Reckoned with So Far

Although safety Xavier McKinney is reluctant to get on the hype train after just two games, all signs point to the Packers' defense being a problem all season. Green Bay has allowed the third-fewest yards and fourth-fewest points through two games despite facing two high-powered offenses from last season.

Now in his fourth season as a Packer, Wyatt has had a solid career up to this point. He has 46 solo tackles, one forced fumble, and 14 sacks during that time, including a career-high 5.5 sacks in 2023. With Kenny Clark traded to the Dallas Cowboys as part of the Parsons deal, there were concerns surrounding Green Bay's interior defensive line, but Wyatt seems to be silencing those doubters so far in a more enhanced role.

Wyatt has already registered two sacks this season against quality opponents and appears to be gaining more confidence in defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley's scheme. With upcoming games against the Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Carolina Panthers, Wyatt could be positioned to continue his breakout performance against teams that either have QB concerns or have had some inconsistency on offense.

As fun as it has been to celebrate Parsons' immediate defensive impact, Green Bay fans can't ignore what Wyatt has accomplished either. If he continues to excel and create constant pressure on opposing QBs, there is no doubt that the Packers can be a Super Bowl contender by building off their early-season success.

