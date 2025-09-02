Packers WR Under the Most Pressure Entering Week 1

The Green Bay Packers, who have become the most talked-about team in the league recently, thanks to a huge trade last week, will kick off the regular season against the Detroit Lions.

This is a huge game for the Packers as they can send a message, not only to the Lions, but to the rest of the NFC North that they are serious contenders. Last year, the Lions swept the season series, so you have to believe that’s in the back of the Packers’ mind.

That said, for the Packers to pick up a win at home against the Lions, obviously, they will need quarterback Jordan Love to play well, and for the defense to get pressure on Jared Goff and slow down the two-headed monster at running back for Detroit.

However, Green Bay will also need someone in their loaded wide receiver unit to emerge as the top playmaker or go-to option for Love. Most fans believe that Jayden Reed or Matthew Golden will be those guys. While those are great choices, fourth-year wide receiver Romeo Doubs must make his presence felt right from the jump, as this is a contract year for the former third-round pick.

Packers WR Romeo Doubs Must Show Out in Week 1 Against Detroit

The 2024 season was one to forget for the former Nevada star as he dealt with concussions and was suspended for a game. In 13 games last year, the 25-year-old Doubs had 46 receptions (72 receptions) for 601 yards and four touchdowns. Those stats aren’t bad at all, given the circumstances.

However, Doubs once again struggled with drops (7), which has been an issue throughout the first two years in the NFL (15 drops). In fact, the young wide receiver had a drop in the Packers’ first game against the Lions in Week 9.

Doubs didn’t do much else against the Lions’ defense, recording four receptions (5 targets) for 28 yards, which was disappointing as he played well in the previous two games against the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The former third-round pick missed the second meeting between the two squads last year in the Motor City. For his career, Doubs has 17 receptions (25 targets) for 178 yards and zero TDs in five games against Detroit.

While he hasn’t found the end zone yet against the Lions, his 178 yards are the second-most he’s had against a particular team. Doubs has the size and speed to be a big play threat in Green Bay's offense, which they need with Christian Watson still rehabbing.

Packers fans would love to see Doubs snap his scoreless streak on Sunday, as Reed is banged up with a foot injury. Green Bay shouldn’t expect him to be 100%, which puts the onus on Doubs, Golden, Dontayvion Wicks, and Savion Williams to make plays in the passing game.

The Lions’ secondary has some quality cornerbacks in Terrion Arnold, DJ Reed, and Amik Robertson. However, these guys aren’t shutdown cornerbacks.

The Packers' pass-catchers can hit on big plays in the passing game if the heat is kept off of Love. A huge Week 1 performance from Doubs could go a long way in helping the Packers decide if he’s worth keeping around for the long term.

