Packers Receiver Officially on Trade Block Entering August

For much of the 2025 offseason and leading into the summer, the future of Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs has been debated. Whether or not the franchise should attempt to turn the page is up for debate. However, what cannot be argued is the exciting emergence of rookie receiver Matthew Golden. The Texas alum has wasted little time building fan base excitement. Golden is already showing chemistry with Jordan Love and flashing speed, destined to create big plays. All of this adds even more steam to the belief Romeo Doubs could be dealt.

Doubs has 1,700 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in his first three seasons, consistently flashing his potential. The problem for Green Bay is the fact that Doubs has produced at a level that builds value, but not at a consistent enough level to demand a market-level contract.

While team control remains the argument is simple, the Packers should cash in on the receiver's value, already having replaced his production with Golden. Even if Doubs had an incredible season, the Packers are going to find it difficult to rationalize paying the receiver.

The Packers Must Consider Trading Receiver Romeo Doubs

Doubs carries enough trade value to garner a noteworthy return that makes your roster better. In a division with the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions, the Packers can't afford not to do everything in their power to attempt to close the gap. While Green Bay's 2024 season was solid, the team could only watch as the top two teams in the division competed for the best record in the conference. Making it clear that the 2024 version of the roster simply wasn't good enough.

Not enough has changed to believe the gap has been closed. While Golden is a huge upgrade, trading Doubs would allow the Packers to upgrade another position. With this in mind, trades should continue to be explored in the next weeks. One potential landing spot remains the Pittsburgh Steelers. Already, the team has made moves to acquire Jonnu Smith and Jalen Ramsey. Making moves to go all in would be perfectly capped by the addition of Doubs.

If an ancient Aaron Rodgers has any chance of turning his failing career in the right direction, it is going to take an all-star lineup. One Doubs would be the perfect final piece in. Regardless, the Packers would be wise to explore every option as the 2025 season nears.

