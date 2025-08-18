Packers WR Immediately Disappoints in Return to Practice

The Green Bay Packers earned a win in their second preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday afternoon. But all they want in advance of the regular season is a clean bill of health.

The injuries have piled up for Green Bay since the preseason began with Jayden Reed and Jordan Love getting injured in the opener against the New York Jets. The Packers had more injury woes when several receivers left practice due to injury last week and second-year running back Mar’Shawn Lloyd exited Saturday’s game with a hamstring injury.

With the exception of Lloyd, none of these injuries are expected to impact availability for the Sept. 7 opener against the Detroit Lions. But that didn’t stop one receiver from disappointing after he returned to practice on Monday morning.

Romeo Doubs has dropped two passes in first ten period. Of course, there’s also a torrential downpour right now, so context matters. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) August 18, 2025

Packers WR Romeo Doubs Drops Everything in Return to Practice

Romeo Doubs returned to practice on Monday after leaving with a back issue last week. But his return to the field didn’t go as well as hoped as Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported that Doubs dropped a pair of passes in the first ten-minute period. While Wood also added that practice occurred in a “torrential downpour,” it also still causes some concern among Packers fans.

Doubs and the rest of the Green Bay receiver group has had problems catching the ball going back to last year. While teammates Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks ranked in the top five of drop rate last season according to Pro Football Focus, Doubs wasn’t much better, posting the third-highest drop rate on the team at 9.4%.

It’s also not a great start where Doubs could be playing for his future with the team. The fourth-round pick out of Nevada in the 2022 draft had a promising start to his career with 101 catches for 1,099 yards and 11 touchdowns over his first two seasons but his production dropped to 46 catches for 601 yards and four touchdowns while missing four games due to a concussion.

The decline is why the Packers chose to take Matthew Golden in the first round of April’s draft and why finding a No. 1 receiver for Jordan Love has been one of the top storylines of the offseason. Simply put, Doubs needs to lock in quickly or he could be looking for a new team soon.

