Ex-Packers RB May Be Doomed After Serious Preseason Injury

The Green Bay Packers are set in the running back room, but they have some questions entering the upcoming season. Josh Jacobs is a certified RB1 in an era where most teams have committees in their backfield, but MarShawn Lloyd has created some durability concerns thanks to a training camp injury and a hamstring injury against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday afternoon.

While Lloyd has had issues staying on the field, he should be able to win a roster spot if he doesn’t suffer another serious injury. That would be more than a former Packers running back whose latest injury may have tanked his chances of winning a roster spot with his new team.

RB Patrick Taylor Jr. sustained a dislocated shoulder and will be out "a couple weeks," coach Kyle Shanahan said. RB Corey Kiner had, most likely, a high-ankle sprain. He is expected to be out multiple weeks, too. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) August 16, 2025

Former Packers RB Patrick Taylor Jr. in Jeopardy After Injury with 49ers

According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, former Packers running back Patrick Taylor Jr. suffered a dislocated shoulder in the San Francisco 49ers’ preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night. Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters after the game that Taylor will be out “a couple of weeks,” potentially dooming his case to win a roster spot.

An undrafted free agent out of Memphis in 2021, Taylor spent three seasons with the Packers, making 65 carries for 261 yards and one touchdown. He signed with the 49ers after the 2023 season and was promoted to the active roster last December. Although he managed just 74 yards on 22 carries last season, he was involved in the 49ers’ battle at kick returner after making four returns for 104 yards in 2024.

Things were also shaping up for Taylor to make the roster given the current state of the 49ers running back group. 2024 fourth-round pick Isaac Guerendo and 2025 fifth-round pick Jordan James are already on the shelf and starter Christian McCaffrey’s health isn’t a given after he dealt with calf, achilles and knee injuries last season.

Perhaps Taylor will recover faster than expected and find a way to keep his spot on the roster. There’s also the chance the 49ers could keep him on the practice squad but his injury may force him to be on the outside looking in. Either way, it’s an unfortunate development for the former Packer, who will look to get healthy as soon as possible.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: