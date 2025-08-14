Another Packers WR Now Missing Practice After Getting Hurt

Green Bay Packers fans can officially add another name to the list of contributors at the wide receiver position who are working their way through an injury at this stage of training camp.

With Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks already dinged up in one way or another, the last thing that Matt LaFleur and the offensive coaching staff needed was for another receiver to come up injured. Unfortunately, that is where things stand entering the second weekend of the preseason.

According to LaFleur, projected starting wideout Romeo Doubs is not practicing on Thursday after taking a hit from safety Evan Williams during Tuesday's practice session, which left the 25-year-old with a back injury.

Matt LaFleur says Romeo Doubs won’t practice today after sustaining a back injury in Tuesday’s practice. Nothing too concerning, he said. pic.twitter.com/RVF3XmDxBJ — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 14, 2025

Packers' Romeo Doubs Now Misses Thursday's Practice With Back Injury

While LaFleur noted that the injury to Doubs is nothing too concerning, it would be surprising to see him take the field against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

Fortunately, this does not appear to be an injury that will linger into the regular season. That being said, back issues are never something that should be completely dismissed. This is especially true when they happen to a player who needs to be as twitchy and elusive with his route-running as a wideout.

The most important thing to remember with this news is that LaFleur does not have any major concerns regarding Doubs' status moving forward. Hopefully, Doubs will only miss this weekend's preseason matchup against the Colts and can return to the practice field the following week.

Doubs being forced to miss time opens the door for other players further down the depth chart to make their case as to why they should be on Green Bay's final 53-man roster coming out of camp. One of those players who could use the opportunity as a means to break out, assuming he can stay on the field himself, is rookie third-round pick Savion Williams.

The former TCU Horned Frogs star has been limited in training camp. After suffering a concussion early on, he missed the Packers' preseason opener against the New York Jets and was forced to leave practice early this past Tuesday. If he wants to be part of the receiver rotation come Week 1, Williams is going to have to get on the field and show he can be depended upon as a consistent contributor. This is his opportunity to do just that.

Missing out on some reps in a preseason game shouldn't be the biggest deal for Doubs or the Packers' offense. Over his first three seasons in the NFL, the former Nevada Wolfpack star has accumulated 1,700 receiving yards on 147 receptions with 15 touchdowns to his name. Doubs has a handle on the offense and what is expected out of him once the stakes are raised. Making sure he is as healthy as possible for Week 1 should be his top priority in the immediate future.

