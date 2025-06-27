Packers Won't Miss NFC North Defector Despite His Strong Offseason

The Green Bay Packers are looking to get over the hump in the NFC next season. After finishing 11-6 and losing in the first round of the playoffs, the Packers have made a few changes including bringing in offensive guard Aaron Banks and cornerback Nate Hobbs in free agency. But they didn’t lose too many key players this offseason.

While Jaire Alexander is thrilled with his new team, the Baltimore Ravens, other departures such as Josh Myers aren’t finding greener grass. Even players that are finding success with their new teams shouldn’t have fans losing sleep as they’ve added a suitable replacement that can help them move on.

Eric Wilson’s Strong Offseason Shouldn’t Concern Packers

The Packers had a member of their team defect elsewhere in the NFC North when Eric Wilson signed with the Minnesota Vikings. The former free-agent pickup originally defected from the Vikings after the 2022 season and joined the Packers’ practice squad after he was cut by the New Orleans Saints after training camp.

Wilson’s three years in Green Bay were uneventful but they served a purpose. While he had a limited role on defense, he was a special teams standout logging grades of 73.7, 76.6 and 91.7 according to Pro Football Focus. With the chance to play for a creative defensive mind in Brian Flores, Wilson has returned to Minnesota and already made an impression on head coach Kevin O’Connell.

“He hasn’t changed one bit,” O’Connell said via Vikings.com contributor Michael Landis. “I was not here previously with him, but he made a tremendous impact on so many folks in this organization. I know there were a lot of people celebrating getting him back here. That’s for football reasons, that’s for the locker room, former teammates. So couldn’t be happier with ‘E-Dub’ for sure.”

Special teams coordinator Matt Daniels also heaped praise on Wilson for his second stint with the team.

“The addition of Eric Wilson has been huge for us,” Daniels said. “This guy has done nothing but come in and really be a second coach in the meeting room and on the practice field. Eric is an eight-year vet. He pours so much into the young guys just from a, ‘Hey, I see it this way, you know, I can help you out this way. Think of it like this.’ Just his insight into what today’s game truly looks like to help those young guys out.”

Wilson's Replacement Has Already Arrived in Green Bay

The Packers may miss Wilson’s leadership but they may have found a replacement. Incoming linebacker Isaiah Simmons hasn’t lived up to expectations since he was the eighth overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2020 NFL Draft, but he could fill the role that Wilson leaves behind.

A safety/linebacker hybrid, Simmons has played both positions during his career but teams haven’t found a way to get the best out of him in his five seasons. One way they could do it is by having Simmons line up on special teams where he posted a 75.4 grade on 224 special teams snaps in 2023 and a 90.0 grade on 146 snaps last season according to Pro Football Focus.

Simmons also has some upside in a defensive role in Jeff Hafley’s scheme, considering he’s nearly four years younger than Wilson. Hafley has also emphasized that Simmons will be playing linebacker in Green Bay, which should help him moving forward.

“We’re excited about getting him,” Hafley said via the Packers’ official team website. “I loved him coming out of school; think a lot of us did. He’s a big, fast, physical guy that can run, and he’s made plays before, so we’re hoping to put him in position to help him help us.”

If Hafley can find a way to use Simmons as a subpackage player with a cameo on special teams, it should make up for Wilson’s departure. That could help Green Bay take a step in the NFC North and leave a player that defected behind them in the standings.

