Packers' Big-Money Signing Facing More Pressure After Jaire Alexander Release

The Green Bay Packers made the decision to release Jaire Alexander after months of trade rumors and speculation.

They were trying to bring him back on a restructured deal, but nothing was able to get across the finish line.

With the All-Pro cornerback out of the mix, the Packers just put a lot of pressure on cornerback Nate Hobbs. Back in March, Hobbs and Green Bay agreed to terms on a four-year, $48 million deal. That contract included a $16 million signing bonus and $16 million guaranteed.

He will certainly take over one of the starting boundary spots. The Illinois product has the versatility to play in the slot and the outside. In his career, Hobbs has compiled 281 total tackles, 14 TFLs, 19 pass deflections, and three interceptions.

According to PFF, Hobbs posted a 61.4 overall grade (110th among 222 graded cornerbacks) and a 61.5 coverage grade (103rd among 222 graded cornerbacks) in 2024. He also had a 96.3 passer rating allowed in 2024.

The biggest thing that Green Bay needs from Hobbs is to stay healthy. He's missed at least four games in three straight seasons, but the Packers clearly believe in his ability on the field. They have dealt with a ton of injury problems with Alexander over the last couple of years.

Regardless, the Packers' CB room is less than ideal, to say the least. With Hobbs making the most in that room now, fans will be expecting him to come out and be productive.

In two of his four NFL seasons, Hobbs has posted a coverage grade of 68 or higher. Granted, he's never made the Pro Bowl or All-Pro, but the 25-year-old will have his hands full in 2025.

Green Bay will also have Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine, Micah Robinson, Isaiah Dunn, Tyron Herring, Kalen King, Gregory Junior, and Kamal Hadden in the secondary, but most attention falls on Hobbs and his $48 million contract.

