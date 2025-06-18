New Packers Signing is Already a Disappointment for Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers made several changes to the roster during the offseason. Those new faces have given Green Bay's fans and coaches alike glimpses of what they can bring to the franchise during the 2025 season.

While there is still plenty of time between now and the start of the regular season in early September, some of these new faces have been less active on the practice field than others, which opens the door for questions to be asked by fans and media.

One of their biggest signings from the offseason has been in and out of the lineup so far for the Packers as they worked through OTAs and the mandatory minicamp. That lack of field time shouldn't hinder the offense for Green Bay once the games matter this fall, but it is hard not to be disappointed that a projected starter has been off the practice field more than he's been on it with July on the horizon.

New Packers OG Aaron Banks Already a Disappointment for Green Bay

It has been said many times when discussing NFL veterans. The best ability is availability. Coming out of Green Bay's offseason program, it is unclear just how much Aaron Banks participated with his new teammates on the practice field as he is working his way back from the MCL injury that ended his 2024 campaign with the San Francisco 49ers.

What we do know for sure is that Banks was present for the Packers' minicamp but did not practice. Instead, he worked on the side with the rehab group. Matt LeFleur tried to downplay the significance of his absence, saying it was not related to any setback. It doesn't change the fact that the team's new $77 million man is missing out on opportunities to gel with the rest of the line tasked with keeping Jordan Love upright.

Another factor that has to be taken into consideration when discussing Banks' addition to the offensive line room is the impact it has on Elgton Jenkins.

Jenkins is a two-time Pro Bowl selection at the same position Banks plays and has two years remaining on his contract. While having too much talent in the trenches is never a bad problem, LeFleur and his coaching staff will have to manage personalities in addition to the play on the field to ensure that all parties remain happy and motivated in their respective positions.

Hopefully, Banks will find a way to prove that he's worth his contract soon. Otherwise, it might not be long before the Packers have buyer's remorse.

