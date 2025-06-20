Packers Will Likely Miss Out on Perfect Jaire Alexander Replacement per Latest Report

The Green Bay Packers cut ties with All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander earlier this month, and it did not take long for him to find a new home in the NFL as the former Louisville Cardinals standout is reuniting with his college teammate, Lamar Jackson, on the Baltimore Ravens.

The Packers' contract dispute with Alexander has been well-covered at this point. After a pair of seasons that were impacted by injuries, the franchise wanted him to restructure his deal; he was set to earn $24.6 million during the 2025 campaign, and Alexander had no interest in doing so. This led the franchise to evaluate trade options, but ultimately, they chose to release Alexander.

Packers Miss Out on Perfect Alexander Replacement per Latest Report

What makes Alexander's departure from Green Bay especially tough to stomach is the fact that it leaves the Packers' secondary in a tough spot. While things could still change, the projected starters on the outside are 2023 seventh-round pick Carrington Valentine and undrafted veteran Keisean Nixon.

Even if Brian Gutekunst and the front office were interested in making a move for the best available cornerback on the market, Miami Dolphins All-Pro Jalen Ramsey, reporting from ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday, all but ended any possibilities of a partnership between the two.

"The Dolphins continue to have conversations about trading Jalen Ramsey..



As you can see from the clip above, Schefter is reporting that he expects Ramsey to wind up with a team on the West Coast and named the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers as potential destinations.

“I think he would like to go to the West Coast, to Los Angeles — Rams, Chargers, somewhere like that,” Schefter said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

From a positional fit, adding a player like Ramsey would immediately improve Green Bay's defense on the back end. His 24 career interceptions show just how effective he is in pass coverage. However, adding him would mean a major financial commitment from the franchise, and it is quite possible that it was something Gutekunst and company were unwilling to consider.

