Jordan Love Should Feel Slighted by Jaire Alexander's New Team Choice

The Green Bay Packers had a lot of discussions around Jaire Alexander over the last few months. They were looking to bring the star ballhawk back on a restructured deal, but couldn't agree to terms, leading leading to his release on June 9.

Alexander then only spent just over a week on the open market before signing with the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday. It's reported the deal is one-year, $4 million, with another $2 million up for grabs via incentives.

Landing with the Ravens at that number is one thing, but it also appears to be a shot at quarterback Jordan Love.

Alexander and Ravens QB Lamar Jackson were college teammates at Louisville, which likely played a big role in his decision.

According to NFL reporter Ari Meirov, Jackson asked Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta to add Alexander, and one day later, the deal was signed. Jackson was also in the building and was seen taking a picture with Alexander and DeCosta.

Yesterday: Lamar Jackson told GM Eric DeCosta to get Jaire Alexander.



Today: The #Ravens got Jarie Alexander.



Jaire, Lamar and Eric take a photo together. 🔥 https://t.co/QoeXBOy7mS pic.twitter.com/4JWhMZXVcx — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 18, 2025

Jaire Alexander's Low-Cost Deal With Ravens Could Say a Lot About Jordan Love

The fact that Alexander wasn't willing to play at the same number with the Packers could indicate he didn't put Green Bay at the same caliber as the Ravens. One of the biggest reasons a team is a Super Bowl threat is the quarterback position, and Alexander's decision could be seen as a jab at Love.

Earlier in the month, Love stated it was tough to see Alexander leave. He said, "Someone who definitely believed in me from the get-go when I got my opportunity … it’s tough to see him go.”

Despite having a good relationship off the field, Alexander wanted to head elsewhere in an attempt to win a championship, and it looks like he didn't think that was a possibility with this current Packers team.

And to be fair, Jackson is the better player of the two.

Lamar Jackson Jordan Love Completion percentage: 64.9% Completion percentage: 63.5% Passing yards: 20,059 Passing yards: 8,154 Passing touchdowns: 166 Passing touchdowns: 60 Rushing yards: 6,173 Rushing yards: 356 Rushing touchdowns: 33 Rushing touchdowns: 5

Granted, Jackson has 61 more starts than Love, but the talent that he displays is next level. Jackson also has two NFL MVPs and three First-Team All-Pro nods under his belt. Love, meanwhile, is still looking for his first individual accolade.

The above played a factor in Alexander signing with the Ravens, even for such a low number. If he felt that the Packers would contend for a title, he likely would have returned for a low-cost deal, but he didn't feel that way.

And Love should feel disrespected about it.

