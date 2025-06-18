Jaire Alexander Sticks it to Packers with Surprise New Team Signing

The Green Bay Packers had even more questions around Jaire Alexander once the 2024 season ended. This resulted in the veteran being put on the trade block, though both sides showed interest in a return.

After months of conversations and discussions, the Packers decided to release Alexander earlier this month. However, after just over a week, Alexander already has a new home -- and the amount he signed for is surely a message to GB.

Deal is for $4 million with another $2 million in incentives for new #Ravens CB Jaire Alexander, source says. https://t.co/C5fowePnJ3 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 18, 2025

Jaire Alexander Signs With Ravens for Just $4 Million

According to Mike Garafolo, he agreed to sign with the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year, $4 million deal with another $2 million of incentives.

Alexander was slated to be on the books at $23 million for the Packers in 2025, but the Packers wanted him to take a pay cut. While that number isn't public knowledge, the odds are very high Green Bay would have gladly brought him back at the number he just signed in Baltimore for.

Instead, he is swapping conferences and is reuniting with his former college teammate, Lamar Jackson. With the Packers' cornerback room a massive question mark going into the 2025 season, seeing Alexander sign with the Ravens for that cheap is irritating.

When healthy, Alexander is one of the best players at his position, with two Pro Bowls and two All-Pro nods under his belt. In 78 games with the Packers, he had 287 total tackles, 70 pass breakups, 12 interceptions, and three forced fumbles.

Not only did Alexander sign for a figure the Packers have more than enough cap space to fit, but he's also going to a team that's right there with them in the pursuit of a Super Bowl win. And these contenders will even play this season, as Baltimore travels to Lambeau in Week 17.

All of these factors show Alexander plotting to get revenge on his former team after their split.

