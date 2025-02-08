Packers Will Hate the Latest Davante Adams Rumor
The Green Bay Packers have been looking ahead to improving the roster ahead of the 2025 season. This roster got sent home in the Divisional Round and they will seeking reinforcements in some areas.
Fans have been itching to see receiver Davante Adams back in the green and yellow for the 2025 campaign. Adams has even flirted with fans this offseason but the latest report won't excite Packers fans.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler released an article on the buzz he is hearing around NFL free agency. He revealed that Davante Adams would be open to joining a team on the West Coast and the San Francisco 49ers were named as a potential destination.
Fowler wrote, "A source told me Adams is intrigued by a return to the West Coast and would be open to potentially joining teams such as the Rams or Chargers -- if he gets released. I would put the 49ers in the conversation, too. Adams grew up in Northern California."
Davante Adams is Open to Signing With the San Francisco 49ers
There's a lot of uncertainty around Adams and Aaron Rodgers' future with the Jets. If New York parts ways with Rodgers, Adams will be following him out the door shortly after.
The Packers would love to see Adams rejoin the team in Green Bay but the news about the 49ers must make fans sick.
These two teams are bitter rivals in the NFC and have been playing against each other since 1950. These clubs matched up twice in the NFC Divisional Round (2021 & 2023) and the 49ers came out on top both times.
The Packers have watched the 49ers go to the Super Bowl twice since 2019. Seeing one of the best players in team history being open to landing with them is upsetting. Especially since the Packers haven't been able to find a No. 1 WR since he left town in 2022.
Running back Josh Jacobs recently said he thinks the team needs a proven No. 1 WR.
Green Bay is looking for Adams to re-sign with them if he does hit the open market, but that won't be a guarantee.
The 32-year-old is from California and would love to play in his home state. There's a ton of hurdles that need to be cleared before this is even a possibility, but this isn't the news Green Bay wanted to hear with the offseason right around the corner.