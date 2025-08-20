Packers Will Finally Give Up on Veteran WR by Roster Cutdown Day

The Green Bay Packers are preparing for their final preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday afternoon and there will be some tough decisions coming in the final days. The preseason finale is a chance for players on the roster bubble to solidify their spot on the team as rosters must be cut down to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon.

For some, Saturday’s game could be the difference between beginning the season in Green Bay or somewhere else. For others, it could be the last time they wear green and gold, even if they don’t play in the final game.

The latter could be the case for one Packers veteran who could force the Packers to finally throw in the towel when final cuts are made.

Packers WR Romeo Doubs Will Be Playing Somewhere Else by Roster Cutdown Day

The Packers have had plenty of drama in the receiver room. But the issues between Doubs and the Packers go beyond Josh Jacobs demanding a No. 1 receiver during Super Bowl week. At this time one year ago, Doubs was part of a stable of promising pass-catchers, but heading into Saturday’s game, he’s one of the players on Green Bay’s chopping block.

Coming to the Packers as a fourth-round pick out of Nevada in the 2022 draft, Doubs had a promising rookie season with 42 catches for 425 yards and three touchdowns. Things looked even better when he caught 59 passes for 674 yards and eight touchdowns during his sophomore campaign, but last year was anything but a third-year breakout.

Doubs's stats speak for themselves, catching 46 passes for 601 yards and four touchdowns. But it also came with a healthy dose of drama. Doubs was suspended for conduct detrimental to the team last September when he complained about his role in the offense and dealt with a pair of concussions including one in the wild card loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

It set up a big training camp for the 25-year-old but that opportunity seems to have been squandered by a back injury. Doubs also admitted that he decided against returning from the injury in time for joint practices against the Indianapolis Colts last week, saying “I made a decision and that’s that,” according to John Miller of NBC 26 in Green Bay.

Wide receiver Romeo Doubs (back) returned to #Packers practice on Monday, saying, "it felt pretty solid to be back out with the team."



He also said it was his decision to not return for joint practice last Thursday in Indy.



"To make it short, I made a decision and that's that." pic.twitter.com/U5MB71VNyr — John Miller (@JohnMillerNBC26) August 18, 2025

While there’s no confirmation, it’s possible that the team felt like Doubs could return sooner. But Doubs made the call to sit out. Such a difference could hint at a strife with the coaching staff, which could lead the team to search for a potential trade.

Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Doubs could be an enticing trade target for teams like the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets. But wherever he’s playing it may not be in Green Bay if the Packers finally decide to move on.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: