Packers Waive Recently Acquired Defender Before He Plays a Game

Player transactions across the NFL are picking up now that all 32 teams are firmly entrenched in their respective organized team activities (OTAs). The Green Bay Packers' OTAs have been going off without a hitch ahead of head coach Matt LaFleur's seventh season behind the bench, leaving time to tell if the momentum will be extended into training camp.

The Packers roster is continuing to take shape as OTAs continue. Earlier this week, Green Bay signed former Houston wideout and ex-Matthew Golden teammate Sam Brown Jr., who went unselected in April's draft.

While fans are excited to see what the Golden-Brown reunion has in store, the Packers' latest signing proved to be bad news for a recent offseason acquisition.

Packers Waive DL Jeremiah Martin After Signing WR Sam Brown Jr. During OTAs

After signing Brown, the Packers wasted no time announcing that they had waived defensive lineman Jeremiah Martin. The former Texas A&M/Washington defender joined Green Bay's practice squad in December before signing a reserve/future contract just over a month later, and will now leave town via injury designation.

Martin's Packers tenure was a blink-and-you'll-miss-it situation; however, it wasn't exactly surprising. His being injured before even playing a game under LaFleur likely put him on the thinnest of ice, making it easier to decide to free up the 25-year-old DL's roster spot for someone with decent upside like Brown.

It's going to be interesting to see where Martin's career takes him next. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound defender has struggled to find a place to call home since going undrafted in 2023, spending practice squad stints with the Packers, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants, and even spent the 2024 UFL season with the Arlington Renegades and Birmingham Stallions.

Martin showed quite a bit of promise before dealing with a rocky NFL ride. The San Bernardino, CA native tallied career highs in sacks (8.5), solo tackles (24), and lost yardage tackles (11) with the Huskies in 2022, culminating in first-team All-Pac-12 honors.

It's unfortunate that things didn't work out for Martin in Green Bay, but that's just the nature of the NFL. Some cities are simply better fits for some players than they are for others, meaning a clean slate could be exactly what the failed Packers signing needs to get back on track.

