Packers Signing Surprise Rookie WR in the Middle of OTAs

The Green Bay Packers opened up OTAs on Tuesday and have players in the building who are looking to start things off right. The Packers made WR a point of emphasis this offseason, after adding Matthew Golden and Savion Williams in the 2025 NFL draft.

They decided to make another addition to that room during OTAs, and it was announced by Aaron Wilson that Green Bay signed receiver Sam Brown Jr. The Athletic's Zach Kruse added that Brown and Golden were teammates at Houston during the 2022 season.

Packers Signed WR Sam Brown Jr. on Thursday

Green Bay's receiver room is now jam-packed. It features Golden, Williams, Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Christian Watson, Bo Melton, Mecole Hardman, Malik Heath, Jadon Janke, Cornelius Johnson, and Julian Hicks.

Guys like Reed, Doubs, Watson, Golden, and Williams are locks to make the team. Everyone else will need to earn their spot, and the addition of Brown Jr. only adds to the battle.

Brown Jr. has great speed and acceleration that allows him to blow past defenders vertically. At the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, he ran a 4.44 40-yard dash. Teams love to add speed to their offense, and the fact that Brown Jr. can provide may add another deep threat to the offense.

In 43 college games, he logged 149 receptions for 1,903 receiving yards, nine touchdowns, and 12.8 yards per catch.

He certainly has an uphill climb to make the final roster, but getting signed during OTAs is a good sign. Brown Jr. can use these practices and mandatory minicamp in June to make a mark for himself before training camp rolls around in July.

Having Golden already in the fold makes things easier for both rookies. Seeing a familiar face in the building will help these two guys, but what they do in the field is what will matter.

