Matt LaFleur Provides Huge Injury Update on Key Packers Starter at OTAs

The Green Bay Packers broke the mold this offseason by selecting a wide receiver with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

After avoiding selecting skill position players on the offensive side of the ball in the first round, like it would lead to a plague breaking out, Green Bay invested in its offense by adding former Texas Longhorns standout Matthew Golden to the fold. With a weapon who can stretch the field like Golden in place, opportunities should open up for other receivers.

One of those receivers may be returning to the huddle sooner than expected, according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. While speaking with the media on Wednesday afternoon, LaFleur shared that veteran wideout Christian Watson is "ahead of schedule" with his rehab after suffering a torn ACL during Green Bay's Week 18 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Matt LaFleur Gives Positive Injury Update on Christian Watson

Having Watson and Golden healthy and ready to roll will be a major boost for a Packers team that needs to be as sharp as possible coming out of the gate as they host the reigning NFC North division champions, the Detroit Lions, in Week 1.

In addition to the positive feedback regarding his progress in rehabbing his knee, Watson is feeling a boost just from being around his teammates again. Those bonds help keep his focus on doing what is necessary to return to the field while also assisting the mental side of his recovery.

“Definitely happy to be back,” Watson said at the beginning of May, via Ellie French of Fox 11. “Being around the guys, it’s always a little different when you’re around the team. A little bit more life to the party. But recovery’s going really well, I’m in a really, really good spot. Just keeping the mentality there. Just working. I’ve got a couple more months ahead of me, but I’m attacking it every day. I’m in a really good spot.”

Green Bay won't rush Watson back by any means; he is too important to the team's success on offense to risk additional injury by getting back on the field too soon, but the fact that he and the coaching staff feel this good about his situation is a very positive sign.

