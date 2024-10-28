Packers vs. Lions Opening Odds Make Clear Jordan Love Injury Projection
The Green Bay Packers own a 6-2 record and have won four games in a row. On Sunday, the Packers secured a 30-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and kept their win streak alive.
While they were victorious, franchise quarterback Jordan Love went down with a groin injury. In the third quarter, Love was pushed in the back by Travon Walker and left the game.
Following the game, head coach Matt LaFleur gave a worrying update. LaFleur said, "Obviously high level of concern... I think everybody could see him struggling to move around and I just got to a point where we didn't, he didn't feel like he could protect himself."
In addition to LaFleur's postgame comments, the opening odds for Week 9 indicate that Love's status is in doubt. According toFanDuel Sportsbook, the Packers have opened up a 4.5-point underdog to the Lions. These lines show that Malik Willis will likely be under center for Green Bay.
In his two lone starts this season, Willis has led the Packers to a 2-0 record. But the Lions are a different beast.
Detroit is 6-1 on the season and sits atop the NFC North. They have one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, ranking sixth in total offense (385.1) and sixth in rushing offense (156.7) but 11th in passing offense (228.4). They also put up a league-high 33.4 points per game, including three games with 40-plus in 2024.
The Packers would love to have Love out there leading their offense. They'll need to put up a boatload of points against a potent Lions team but will likely have to do so without their franchise signal caller.
