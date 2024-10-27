First Jordan Love Update After Week 8 Injury is Worrisome
By Joe Summers
The Packers escaped Week 8 with a key 30-27 victory over the lowly Jaguars, though there were plenty of reasons to be concerned moving forward. Star QB Jordan Love left the contest early, giving Malik Willis an opportunity to finish the job.
He was successful, though a 6-2 Green Bay team has concerns moving forward about whether or not the franchise signal caller can stay healthy for an entire season.
Based on head coach Matt LaFleur's comments following the victory, those concerns sound warranted.
Packers Get Unfortunate QB Jordan Love Injury Update
"Obviously a high level of concern," LaFleur told reporters after the win. "I think everybody could see him struggling to move around and I just got to a point where...he didn't feel like he could protect himself."
Willis filled in admirably, guiding Green Bay to an important victory. The backup QB remains undefeated as the Packers' leader yet it's obvious the best version of this offense requires a healthy Love. With 15 TD passes going into Sunday, Love has already established himself as one of the best QBs in the NFL.
The schedule is difficult for Green Bay over the next few weeks. Games against the Lions, Bears, 49ers and Dolphins await, so Love's injury status is of the utmost importance. If he can't go, LaFleur's schematic brilliance will be relied upon with Willis under center.
So far, Willis had 324 passing yards and no turnovers. His ability to prevent game-changing turnovers has propelled the Packers to a sterling record, yet opposing defensive coordinators will focus on making his life impossible. LaFleur can mitigate those issues, yet it's a lot easier with Love regardless.
Either way, Sunday's developments create major doubt about Green Bay's ability to compete for an NFC North division title given the talented rosters awaiting them in the second half of the season.
More Green Bay Packers News: