Packers Veteran Creating a Headache for Green Bay Ahead of Training Camp

The Green Bay Packers figured to get rid of one of their biggest headaches when they released Jaire Alexander earlier this month. Alexander was the Packers top cornerback after being selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft but constant injuries and a bloated contract made him not worth the trouble as the Packers decided to move on.

Alexander’s release and subsequent signing with the Baltimore Ravens helped everyone take a sigh of relief. But it wasn’t the only headache the Packers are dealing with. A disgruntled veteran has taken it upon himself to earn a new contract ahead of next season and it could cast a dark cloud over training camp until the issue is resolved.

Elgton Jenkins’ Contract is the Newest, Biggest Problem for the Packers

The Packers needed to make some moves to turn a team that won 11 games last season into a one that can compete in a loaded NFC North division. While that resulted in the signing of new guard Aaron Banks, it also created a shuffle along the offensive line that moved Elgton Jenkins to the center position.

Jenkins is capable of the move as a player that played center during his time at Mississippi State. General manager Brian Gutekunst also stated his belief that Jenkins could become an All-Pro center when the move became official in March. But the decision also has poor timing on the Packers’ part as Jenkins is coming due for a new contract.

The 29-year-old is signed through the 2026 season but has no guaranteed money remaining on his deal. While he’s likely to succeed at center, a new contract would provide insurance that he can stay in Green Bay into his mid-30s.

This is important considering what would happen if the move didn’t pan out. If Jenkins struggled, the Packers could move on and save $20 million with a release or trade before June 1. This would put Jenkins back on the free agent market and probably with a team that would use him at guard, but it also could cost him millions of dollars as teams would look to sign him at a discounted rate.

If Jenkins signed a contract now, he’d be working with a team that knows what he’s done in the past and would likely admit their mistakes if the move didn’t pan out. This would force the Packers to look elsewhere for a solution but still have Jenkins be part of the equation.

Still, the Packers don’t seem close to an agreement with Jenkins. Gutekunst told Aaron Nagler and Corey Behnke of Cheesehead TV Wednesday that he’s working toward an extension with fellow offensive lineman Zach Tom and linebacker Quay Walker. But with $35 million in cap space for 2025 and $17 million in 2026, there could be enough money to give Jenkins what he wants.

Jenkins sat out minicamp due to his desire for a new deal. But it’s a situation that probably has Jenkins lining up for center during training camp. But also could include a new contract extension that could keep him in Green Bay beyond the next two seasons.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: